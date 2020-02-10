Over two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in China and overseas have been postponed due to travel curbs and concerns about the spread of a coronavirus, potentially disrupting billions of dollars worth of deals.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Factbox: Coronavirus forces delay of trade fairs, conferences - February 9, 2020
- ‘Parasite’ from South Korea makes Oscar history with best picture win - February 9, 2020
- Factbox: Key winners at the 2020 Academy Awards - February 9, 2020