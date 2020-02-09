Factbox: Coronavirus hits trade fairs, conferences

Over two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in China and overseas have been postponed or hit by travel curbs and concerns about the spread of a coronavirus, potentially disrupting billions of dollars worth of deals.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Justice Department receiving information on Bidens from Giuliani: Senator - February 9, 2020
- WHO advance team on coronavirus on way to China: Tedros tweet - February 9, 2020
- Amazon pulls out of major Barcelona telecoms conference over coronavirus - February 9, 2020