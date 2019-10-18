Factbox: Dutch pension pots stand out among global retirement funds

The world’s rich nations face a double-whammy, with ageing populations meaning more retirees — just as low and negative interest rates make it harder for pension funds to secure the investment returns needed to fill up their coffers.
