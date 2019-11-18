Factbox: Ford bets Mustang muscle can sell an electric SUV

Ford Motor Co has tried and failed to generate interest in utilitarian electric vehicles such as a battery-powered Focus compact car. Now, the company is using the high-performance image of its Mustang muscle cars to sell an electric SUV. Here are some details of the Mustang Mach E’s design and performance.
