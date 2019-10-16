Factbox: How Democrats did on crowded presidential debate stage

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren drew the most darts on Tuesday from her fellow Democrats in the fourth 2020 presidential debate, with her steady rise in opinion polls making her a target from rivals also trying to break out in the race.
