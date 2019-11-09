Factbox: IPO prospectus lays out main risks to Aramco’s operations

Saudi state oil giant Aramco unveiled the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) on Saturday, laying out the main material risks that may adversely affect the company’s business or its financial position.
