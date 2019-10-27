Factbox: Islamic State still dangerous despite Baghdadi’s death

The killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a U.S. raid is a further blow to a jihadist group that once held a swathe of territory in Iraq and Syria, experts said, but the organization and its ideology remain dangerous.
