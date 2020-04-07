Factbox: Japan’s stimulus plan to combat coronavirus pain

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to roll out an unprecedented stimulus package, equal to 20% the size of the economy, vowing to take “all steps” to battle the deepening fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
