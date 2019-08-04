Factbox: Major shootings in the United States

Two mass shootings within 13 hours of each other left 20 people dead in Texas and killed nine people in Ohio, carnage that shocked a country that has become grimly accustomed to mass shootings and heightened concerns about domestic terrorism.
