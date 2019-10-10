Factbox: Nearly all goods traded by U.S. and China will have tariffs by December 15

U.S. and Chinese negotiators meet in Washington on Thursday and Friday to try, once again, to defuse a trade war that has roiled markets and triggered tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of goods traded between the world’s largest economies.
