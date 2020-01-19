Factbox: New coronavirus outbreak in Chinese city of Wuhan

Chinese authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO) say a new strain of coronavirus is behind the outbreak of pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan, which has erupted just ahead of the Lunar New Year, the country’s biggest festival.
