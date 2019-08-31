Factbox: Next rounds of Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods to hit consumers

U.S. President Donald Trump’s next round of tariffs on Chinese imports is scheduled to take effect starting on Sunday, escalating the trade war between the world’s two largest economies with a big hit to consumer goods.
