U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he has ordered American companies to exit China after Beijing unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods, in a new twist in the bitter trade war between the world’s two largest economies.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S.-China Business Council urges talks to end damaging trade tensions - August 23, 2019
- Factbox: Pending mergers and acquisitions involving U.S. firms that need Chinese approval - August 23, 2019
- Wall Street sinks as U.S.-China trade tensions boil - August 23, 2019