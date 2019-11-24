Factbox: Pope Francis calls for nuclear abolition at Japan’s bombed cities

Pope Francis on Sunday called for the abolition of nuclear weapons during a visit to Japan’s western cities of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, the only two cities in the world subjected to atomic bombing during World War Two.
