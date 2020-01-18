Factbox: Queen Elizabeth’s statement on Harry and Meghan’s future

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family and they will not use their “royal highness” titles as they embark on a more independent future.
