Factbox: Raid targeting al-Baghdadi was another blow to Islamic State

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a U.S. operation in Syria, sources in the region said on Sunday, a further blow to a jihadist group that once held a swathe of territory in Iraq and Syria.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Lebanese protesters form human chain across country - October 27, 2019
- Trump says Islamic State leader Baghdadi dead in U.S. forces raid - October 27, 2019
- Factbox: Baghdadi’s death – a major blow to Islamic State - October 27, 2019