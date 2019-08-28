Samsung Group will discover the fate of its de facto leader on Thursday as South Korea’s Supreme Court rules whether to uphold the bribery conviction of Jay Y. Lee, in a scandal that unseated the president and trained public ire on corporate untouchables.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Brazil looks to neighbors for Amazon support, defends record - August 28, 2019
- Samsung heir braces for top court ruling in ex-president bribery case - August 28, 2019
- Factbox: South Korea’s top court ruling on Samsung heir and ex-president - August 28, 2019