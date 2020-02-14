Factbox: Sport-events affected by coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events whose timing has been affected by a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,300 people and infected more than 60,000 in China after emerging late last year in Wuhan, the capital of central Hubei province:
