Factbox: The Trump impeachment inquiry – What we’ve learned so far

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives began an impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 to determine whether President Donald Trump abused his office for personal political gain when he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July phone call to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
