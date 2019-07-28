Factbox: What do U.S. Democrats want from Mueller’s grand jury evidence?

The Democratic-led U.S. House Judiciary Committee asked a federal court last week for permission to access grand jury evidence from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
