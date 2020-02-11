Factbox: What happens next after Ireland’s ‘ballot-box revolution’

The Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein secured the most votes but not the most seats in a national election on Sunday, which its leader described as a “ballot-box revolution” that deserved to be rewarded with a first ever place in government.
