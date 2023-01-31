The rising use of 3D printing technologies across various industries including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and others can be attributed to its cost-effective technique as raw materials are added layer-by-layer in specified places, thereby reducing material waste as compared to subtractive manufacturing techniques, which in turn is driving the growth of global additive manufacturing industry.

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the Global Additive Manufacturing Market size generated USD 14.39 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 83.56 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.20% from 2022 to 2030. The research offers a detailed analysis regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities to highlight changing market dynamics of the market. Moreover, the research provides an extensive analysis of major segments and their sub-segments to determine fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating segments.

Equipping the extensive analysis of each and every aspect of the market in 510 pages, accompanied by 408 tables and 376 figures, the report aims to become a source of guidance for market players, investors, and startups as they device strategies for next few years to achieve sustainable growth.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/additive-manufacturing-market/request-sample

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 14.40 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 83.56 Billion CAGR 21.20% No. of Pages 510 Tables 408 Figures 376 Segments covered Technology, Printer Type, Material, Application, Component, End-User, and Geography Drivers High adoption of additive manufacturing technologies in the automotive and aerospace sector High adoption of 3D printing in the healthcare industry Cost-effective manufacturing process Opportunities Advances in technology and aggressive R&D activities

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends in the additive manufacturing industry based on drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The increasing use of 3D printing in the healthcare industry drives the growth of the global additive manufacturing market. However, the high costs of additive manufacturing machines restrain the market growth.

The Lead Analyst for the ‘Semi-Conductor & Electronics’ at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “Industry experts and researchers are pursuing aggressive research and development (R&D) activities is expected to create opportunities for several other efficient and reliable technologies.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/additive-manufacturing-market

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

North America accounted for the highest additive manufacturing market share in 2021, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The presence of key market players in the region such as Protolabs, Xometry Inc., Stratasys Ltd., and Velo3D Inc. that are adopting strategies including product launch, investment, and business expansion propels the market growth.

However, Europe is projected to register a steady growth rate throughout the forecast period; the surging adoption of advanced technologies including 3D printing across industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and food and beverage owing to high disposal income drives the additive manufacturing market growth in this region.

The research offers an analysis of each region and its countries based on segments and their sub-segments to outline steps to be taken to consolidate presence in the additive manufacturing industry. This analysis is also helpful in determining highest-revenue generating and fastest-growing segments and taking the next steps accordingly.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/additive-manufacturing-market/inquire-before-buying

The report offers a detailed analysis of the leading market players in the global additive manufacturing market. Leading players analyzed in the research include Stratasys, General Electric, 3D Systems, Inc., Formlabs Inc., Xometry, Inc., Proto Labs, Velo3D, Inc., Desktop Metal, Inc., Markforged Holding Corporation, Shapeways Holdings, Inc.

Also, Browse Related Reports:

3D Printing Market by Technology (SLA, FDM, SLS, EBM, DLP, and Others), by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), by End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer electronics, Aerospace & Defense, and others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 – 2030

3D Printing Metals Market by Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental, Medical & Pharmaceutical and Others), by Form (Powder and Filament), by Product (Titanium, Nickel, Textiles, Steel, Aluminum, and Others)- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 – 2030.

3D Digital Printing Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), by Printer Type (Desktop 3D Printer and Industrial 3D Printer) by Technology (Stereolithography, Fuse Deposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, Poly Jet/ MultiJet Printing, Inkjet Printing, Electron Beam Melting, Laser Metal Deposition, Digital Light Processing, Laminated Object Manufacturing, and Others), by Process ( Powder Bed Fusion, VAT Photopolymerization, Material Extrusion, Material Jetting, Binder Jetting, and Other Processes), by Application (Prototyping, Tooling, and Functional Part Manufacturing), by Material ( Polymer, Metal, and Ceramic), and by End-user ( Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Architecture & Construction, Education and Others)- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm that has been committed to provide strategically analyzed well documented latest research reports to its clients. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from, what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top-quality research and the obsession with turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bits of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients to take critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicate as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solutions that range from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Joseph Lawrence Head - Client Engagement & Servicing Next Move Strategy Consulting E-Mail: Joseph@nextmsc.com Direct: +1-217-650-7991 You can also email us at - info@nextmsc.com Website: www.nextmsc.com