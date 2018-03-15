Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Resources, Astec Industries, Logitech International S.A, and American Software — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN), Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD), Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK), Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE), Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI), and American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN), Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD), Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK), Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE), Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI), and American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 13th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

—————————————–

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. (MRLN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Marlin Business Services’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Marlin Business Services reported interest income of $26.80MM vs $23.98MM (up 11.75%) and basic earnings per share $1.28 vs $0.38 (up 236.84%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Marlin Business Services reported interest income of $102.32MM vs $90.25MM (up 13.37%) and basic earnings per share $2.02 vs $1.38 (up 46.38%). Marlin Business Services is expected to report earnings on April 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.48 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

To read the full Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MRLN

—————————————–

OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC (OXFD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Oxford Immunotec Global’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Oxford Immunotec Global reported revenue of $25.03MM vs $23.71MM (up 5.57%) and basic earnings per share $0.42 vs -$0.21. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Oxford Immunotec Global reported revenue of $103.08MM vs $86.08MM (up 19.75%) and basic earnings per share -$1.38 vs -$1.00. Oxford Immunotec Global is expected to report earnings on May 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.36. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.67 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

To read the full Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OXFD

—————————————–

TECK RESOURCES LTD (TECK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Teck Resources’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Teck Resources reported revenue of $2,514.75MM vs $2,667.29MM (down 5.72%) and basic earnings per share $1.03 vs $0.90 (up 13.45%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Teck Resources reported revenue of $9,293.83MM vs $7,023.36MM (up 32.33%) and basic earnings per share $3.35 vs $1.36 (up 146.35%). Teck Resources is expected to report earnings on April 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.74 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

To read the full Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TECK

—————————————–

ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. (ASTE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Astec Industries’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Astec Industries reported revenue of $312.38MM vs $326.56MM (down 4.34%) and basic earnings per share $0.47 vs $0.54 (down 12.96%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Astec Industries reported revenue of $1,184.74MM vs $1,147.43MM (up 3.25%) and basic earnings per share $1.64 vs $2.40 (down 31.67%). Astec Industries is expected to report earnings on April 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.93 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ASTE

—————————————–

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. (LOGI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Logitech International S.A.’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Logitech International S.A reported revenue of $812.02MM vs $666.71MM (up 21.80%) and basic earnings per share $0.49 vs $0.60 (down 18.33%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2017 vs March 31st, 2016, Logitech International S.A reported revenue of $2,221.43MM vs $2,018.10MM (up 10.08%) and basic earnings per share $1.27 vs $0.73 (up 73.97%). Logitech International S.A is expected to report earnings on April 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.50 and is expected to report on April 24th, 2018.

To read the full Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LOGI

—————————————–

AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. (AMSWA) REPORT OVERVIEW

American Software’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, American Software reported revenue of $30.12MM vs $26.44MM (up 13.90%) and basic earnings per share $0.18 vs $0.08 (up 125.00%). For the twelve months ended April 30th, 2017 vs April 30th, 2016, American Software reported revenue of $106.29MM vs $113.89MM (down 6.68%) and basic earnings per share $0.50 vs $0.36 (up 38.89%). American Software is expected to report earnings on June 28th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending April 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.38 and is expected to report on June 28th, 2018.

To read the full American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AMSWA

—————————————–

