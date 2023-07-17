NORWALK, Conn., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, announced the appointment of Catrina Harding as Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer, effective July 17, 2023. In this role, she will oversee FactSet’s global human resources organization and report directly to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Phil Snow.

Harding brings over 20 years of experience in senior human resources roles at major global companies, including U.S. Steel Corporation, General Electric Company, and Ford Motor Company. She most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Gerson Lehrman Group (GLG), a financial and global information services company. Before joining GLG, Harding was Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Synchrony Financial, a consumer financial services company and former division of GE Capital.

“Catrina is a strong addition to our leadership team,” said Phil Snow. “With her wealth of experience in talent management and organizational development, she will continue driving the company forward and building upon our culture of excellence that encourages our employees to do their best work and accomplish their professional goals.”

“I’m delighted to join FactSet, a company that is committed to fostering a culture of respect, growth, and innovation,” said Catrina Harding. “I’m looking forward to helping the company continue its inclusive culture that empowers employees to reach their full potential.”

Harding holds a Bachelor of Science from Western Michigan University and a Masters in Industrial Organizational Psychology from the University of Detroit Mercy. She will succeed Daniel Viens, who has retired after spending 25 years leading human resources at FactSet.

“We want to express our gratitude to Dan for his tireless dedication to our employees, unwavering commitment to our values, and exceptional leadership that has been instrumental in our success over the past 25 years,” added Snow. “We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

