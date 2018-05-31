FactSet Extends Global Footprint, Opens Office in Shanghai

NORWALK, Conn., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, announced today the opening of its new office in Shanghai. FactSet has worked closely with the Chinese investment community since 1996, and has seen rapid growth in its client base, particularly in the past three years. The Shanghai office will support FactSet’s presence in the rapidly expanding, sophisticated, and technology-driven Chinese market, and will be located in the Bank of East Asia Tower in Shanghai’s financial district, Lujiazhui, Pudong.

The growth of China’s investment market represents an important opportunity for global and Chinese investment managers. FactSet’s suite of award-winning data and analytic solutions for both the front and middle office provide the Chinese investment community the tools they need to see and seize opportunities faster.

“China is an important and fast-growing market for FactSet and establishing a local office in Shanghai is the next step in scaling up our business to meet the demand of our local clients,” said Alan Bettridge, Senior Vice President, Director of Sales for the FactSet Asia Pacific region. “Our new Shanghai office will enable us to strengthen our local support, tailor our products and services to the needs of the local market, and further expand our relationships with our clients in China.”

With more than 9,300 employees in 60 offices across 24 countries, FactSet is extending its footprint to better serve financial professionals around the globe. The Shanghai office opening will add to FactSet’s current roster of offices in the Asia Pacific region, which includes Hong Kong and Sydney, both of which celebrate their twentieth year of operations this year.

FactSet CEO Phil Snow will be hosting a networking event in Shanghai on June 12 to celebrate the office opening. Please contact FactSet’s media relations contact or email [email protected] for details.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior analytics, service, content, and technology to help more than 88,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We are committed to giving investment professionals the edge to outperform, with fresh perspectives, informed insights, and the industry-leading support of our dedicated specialists. We’re proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet

Media Relations Contact:

Bruce Marcey

203.810.2514

[email protected]