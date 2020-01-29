Breaking News
FactSet Launches Comprehensive Sector Data for Insurance Industry

Addition of AM Best brings enhanced insurance-specific content to investment professionals

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, announced that it has launched US statutory insurance content from AM Best, a global credit rating agency, news publisher, and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry, across its distribution channels, including the FactSet workstation.

“Market demand for more comprehensive industry-specific data is accelerating and expanding our offering is a key part of FactSet’s deep sector content strategy,” said Kristy Karnovsky, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Research. “Insurance is one of the most sought-after areas, with AM Best the leader in the field. The integration of their content within FactSet provides clients with a single point of access to thoroughly analyze and uncover opportunities across the insurance landscape.”

The initial AM Best offering includes: detailed corporate structures, statutory data from investment schedules, loss reserves, core income statement, balance sheet and cash flow pages, as well as the ability to compare data across industry peers. All content is fully integrated within the FactSet ecosystem, allowing clients to utilize it across the entire investment workflow alongside additional FactSet, third party, and their own proprietary data.

“The addition of AM Best’s insurer financial data to the FactSet platform gives our customers a new way to access the content they need and lets them take advantage of FactSet’s tools and features to perform critical research,” said Shannon Laughlin, Group Vice President, Product Strategy and Business Operations, AM Best.

