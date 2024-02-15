NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, announced today that it will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter fiscal 2024, ending February 29, 2024, on Thursday, March 21, 2024. FactSet will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call:

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, March 21, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Participant Registration: FactSet Q2 2024 Earnings Call Registration

Please register for the conference call using the above link before the call start time. The conference call platform will register your name and organization and provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. The conference call will have a live Q&A session.

The earnings presentation slides will be available on our investor relations website at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 21, 2024, 30 minutes before the earnings call begins.

A replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 21, 2024 through March 21, 2025. The earnings call transcript will be available via FactSet CallStreet.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to nearly 8,000 global clients, including over 207,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side, as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations, achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at www .factset .com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

