FADO Go – Reshaping Online Shopping, and now in preparation for the Initial Decentralized Offering (IDO)

Fado.vn, the shopping-to-earn platform based on blockchain technology, connects cross-border consumers, brands, KOLs, and logistics providers.





Portland, Oregon, Jan. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Led by an elite team with diverse backgrounds and first introduced in May 2021, FADO Go, from a humble-scale logistics startup at the outset, has established itself as a premier e-commerce platform in Vietnam and Cambodia with the impressive number of 1.5 million users to date. It is now in preparation for the Initial Decentralized Offering (IDO) launch this February.

In the context of the world having its feet swept by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global outlook is more pessimistic than ever. But even so, in such adversity lies huge opportunities for the digital industries to thrive, with one example being e-commerce. Online shopping is expanding at a rapid rate when everyone is ordered to stay home and has no direct access to traditional markets and shopping centers, with the revenue forecasted at $39.7 billion by 2025 thanks to the emergence of blockchain, according to a new research report. To follow suit with the market, FADO Go was born and since then has been embraced by millions of customers worldwide.

One important element for the success of any project, including FADO Go, is the solutions they deliver to the community. In the case of FADO Go, its combination of transboundary Web3-based e-commerce with social features allows users to engage with brands at any step of the purchasing process, cultivating a trustworthy relationship between customers and sellers before conducting any transaction. In addition, the cryptocurrency acceptance in FADO Go’s payment system among the traditional options such as Visa or MasterCard impulses the adoption of these volatile currencies and gets crypto users to access directly in the tangible shopping world.

Currently, FADO Go is still in phase I of its roadmap, offering its customers products from G7 markets (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States). In the next phase, “Dropping To Earn,” FADO Go consumers’ will have more options regarding items on any other website and from any location within FADO Go’s logistics network. The final phase, “SocialFi Live Shopping” will accomplish the whole picture of the platform. This phase enables KOLs, fans, and brands to connect, providing entertainment value to the e-commerce platform. With the increasing attendance of KOLs, the e-commerce platform carves out an exclusive connection way for them and their fans through fan token issuance, which helps influencers get additional rewards and closer interaction with fans through the voting polls and Superfan recognition.

How to earn with FADO Go

The two critical factors in the platform’s tokenomics are FADO and FGT, with distinctive uses. $FADO is the utility token of FADO Go, designed to reward users and serves as one of the payment methods; while the governance token $FGT represents voting powers to decide the future of the platform, with its inflation controlled by Buy Back & Burn.

With its two tokens, FADO Go provides the platform’s participants with numerous ways to earn. Buyers can receive rewards in $FADO token based on their completed orders and others such as engagement on social media, user-generated content, account sign-up, or special events. On the influencers’ side, they can get paid in $FADO token based on livestream hours, view counts, and sales volumes; their followers can watch the livestreams, order the products, or complete livestream games to earn the tokens. If people want to set themselves at the investor position, they can also get profits through staking $FADO token, Liquidity pools and yield farm with FADO Go’s DeFi services.

An overview of use cases and benefits from FADO Go

More about FADO Go

FADO Go is the subsidiary of Miczone Group, a time-honored Vietnamese business with over 400 employees and 15 active business entities. Evolved from a logistics company, FADO Go considers the international shipping service its competitive advantage. By implementing real-time tracking solutions, the platform ensures reliable, fast, and exact deliveries at the best price. A prominent member of Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM) and an authorized partner of Alibaba with a great network worldwide, FADO Go is pulling down the barriers to approach worldwide customers one step at a time, delivering products to any corner of the world.

FADO Go – the biggest blockchain shopping platform

FADO Go has been successful in its venture during the first phase; and it still has a lot of untapped potential going forward. In February 2022, it is set to launch the first IDO for $FADO Utility token, followed by the fundraising for FGT Governance token, expected to take place in Q2, 2022. Empowered by reputable partners and backers including Coin98 Wallet, TomoChain, LaunchZone, MEXC Global, etc. with a vast available KOLs network (Kelbin Lei, Bui Bich Phuong, Binz, etc.), the IDO is hoped to be a blast this February. For more details about the events and the company, please visit their website at fadogo.io

Partners & Investors of FADO Go

Contact information: support@fadogo.io