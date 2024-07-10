Former Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips spoke out for the first time on President Biden’s disastrous campaign performance, after frequently attacking the president during primary season as “unelectable and weak.”
“If this has been vindication, vindication has never been so unfulfilling,” Phillips told reporters Tuesday in his first public remarks on Biden’s electability since his debate against former President Trump late last month.
