The Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling to keep former President Donald Trump’s name on Colorado primary ballots is a win for democracy and further exposed the radical left’s “pure lunacy,” Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray told Fox News Digital.
“It’s a huge moment for the American people,” Gray told Fox News Digital in a phone interview shortly following SCOTUS’ decision. “And I think one of the lessons of this is … the way the radical left
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt Adam Schiff’s victory speech, demand cease-fire in Gaza - March 6, 2024
- RNC social media blitz targets Biden’s low approval rating, age concerns ahead of SOTU: ‘Numbers don’t lie’ - March 6, 2024
- Failed effort to boot Trump from ballot exposes ‘radical’ left’s ‘pure lunacy’: state election chief - March 6, 2024