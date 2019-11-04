FAIR Announces Election of Jay Neal to Executive Chairman of the Board and Former Administrator of the National Flood Insurance Program, Jeffrey Bragg, as Vice-Chairman

Breaking News
Paul Handerhan Appointed as President

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Federal Association for Insurance Reform, a non-partisan insurance consumer advocacy group, today announced the election of Jay Neal as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and Jeffrey Bragg, former Executive Director of the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program and NFIP Administrator, as the Board’s Vice-Chairman. The Board of Directors also named Senior Vice President of Public Policy Paul Handerhan as President. 

“FAIR’s national expansion earlier this year has led to significant growth in both our policy and project bandwidth. Working closely with Jeff Bragg, this reorganization will allow me to focus nationally on strategic partnerships, development, and to enhance and strengthen corporate governance,” said Neal. “Paul Handerhan will be in charge of our operation internally and continue to manage our public policy and government relations teams in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C.”

Neal has led the organization as President and CEO of FAIR for the past eight years. He has over 30 years of experience in insurance and finance as a consultant and at the CEO and agency principal level.

Bragg has 17 years of government service and experience. He most recently served as Secretary for the Florida Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA). Prior to the DOEA, he was the first Executive Director for the U.S. Terrorism Risk Insurance Program and was also appointed to the position of Administrator of the Federal Insurance Administration where he managed the National Flood Insurance Program. In addition to his government service, Bragg has over 30 years of private industry experience which includes Senior Vice President with Zurich Risk Enterprise Management and COO for Insurance Solutions Group.

Handerhan founded FAIR in 2011 and serves on the FAIR Board of Directors. With over 20 years of industry experience, he leads the organization’s public policy efforts and collaborates with its partners, sponsors, and constituents to create balanced consumer and industry-centric public policy.

About the Federal Association for Insurance Reform (FAIR)
FAIR is national non-partisan, non-profit consumer advocacy organization dedicated to providing insurance consumers with quality coverage at affordable rates through balanced public policy. Follow FAIR online at www.federalinsurancereform.org, on Facebook (facebook.com/FAIRwatch), Twitter (@FAIRwatch), or LinkedIn.

Media Contact-
Cindy Campbell, Vice President of Communications and Stakeholder Relations
[email protected]
754-200-4538

