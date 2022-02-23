Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FAIR Institute Kicks Off First in a New FAIRCON Event Series on Adopting Modern Cyber Risk Management Practices

FAIR Institute Kicks Off First in a New FAIRCON Event Series on Adopting Modern Cyber Risk Management Practices

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

“Pragmatic Use Cases for Cyber Risk Quantification” Will Showcase Cyber Risk Quantification Innovations at Virtual Event Feb. 24

RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As cybersecurity risks and threats grow in their complexity and financial and operational damage caused to businesses, FAIR Institute, a non-profit professional organization dedicated to advancing the discipline of measuring and managing risk, is introducing a new 2022 FAIR Conference (FAIRCON) event series, launching Thursday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET.

The first event in the series, “Pragmatic Use Cases for Cyber Risk Quantification,” will be offered virtually and is free to members. Six member-led sessions will highlight real examples from businesses and organizations on innovative ways in which they are managing cybersecurity risks through quantification.

“Our FAIR Conference Series will bring members the same level of inspiring, thought-provoking and educational sessions that they may have already experienced at the annual FAIR Conference, albeit in a shorter, more agile format,” said Nick Sanna, president, FAIR Institute. “We are happy to offer them as a supplement to the annual conference that is still taking place in fall 2022. For any organization that is not a member, getting involved is simple through our website.”

The series was created in response to member requests for practical ways of adopting the Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR™) model in the enterprise and for easier means by which to consume and report cyber risk data to their executive teams to help minimize cybersecurity threats. FAIR is the only international standard analytics model for information security and operational risk. FAIR helps organizations quantify and manage risk from the business perspective and enables cost-effective decision-making.

Agenda:

Time Title and Presenter(s)
11:00-11:10 a.m. ET Welcome Address and Kick-off
Nick Sanna, President, FAIR Institute
Luke Bader, Director, Membership and Programs, FAIR Institute
11:10-11:40 a.m. ET Critical Do’s and Don’ts of Cyber Risk Board Reporting
James Lam, Board of Directors Member, FAIR Institute
11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m. ET Maturing A Quantitative Risk Management Program in the Federal Government
Ignatius Liberto, Director, Cybersecurity Compliance and Oversight,
U.S. Department of Energy
12:10-12:40 p.m. ET Overcoming the Challenges of Mapping NIST CSF to FAIR-CAM™
Jack Jones, Chairman, FAIR Institute
12:40-12:50 p.m. ET BREAK
12:50-1:20 p.m. ET MFA Outage…What is it Going to Cost?
Richard Levitt, Lead Information Security Analyst, Thrivent Financial
1:20-1:50 p.m. ET Unveiling My Cyber Risk Benchmark: Risk Quantification for All
Taylor Maze and Ben Gowan, RiskLens
1:50-2:20 p.m. ET Building an Entire Cyber Risk Program Based on FAIR
Tyler Britton, Quantitative Cyber Risk Manager, Dropbox
   

Membership to FAIR Institute is free, and members can attend this session at no cost. To register for the event, visit: https://risklens.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYsduqqqTMoH9AEu8EeLJZWm0VM78JgvzDL

If organizations are not yet members, visit here to learn how to become involved: https://www.fairinstitute.org/get-involved-apply-today

The popular annual FAIRCON event itself will be held in fall 2022, with details to be announced.

About the FAIR Institute

The FAIR Institute is an expert, non-profit organization led by information risk officers, CISOs and business executives, created to develop and share standard risk management practices based on FAIR. Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR™) is the only international standard analytics model for information security and operational risk. FAIR helps organizations quantify and manage risk from the business perspective and enables cost-effective decision-making. To learn more and get involved visit: www.fairinstitute.org. 

FAIR Institute education partners include Arizona State University, Carnegie Mellon University, Center for Applied Cyber Education, Ferris State University, George Mason University, Harvard University, Macquarie University, Pepperdine, San Jose State University, University of Massachusetts Amherst, University of Tampa, University of Toronto, Virginia Tech, and Washington University in St. Louis.

Contact:

Cathy Morley Foster
Eskenzi PR
cathy@eskenzipr.com
925.708.7893

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.