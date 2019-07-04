Faircourt Split Trust Announces Annual Redemption

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

/Not for distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or dissemination in the United States/

TORONTO, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Faircourt Asset Management Inc., the Manager of Faircourt Split Trust (the “Trust”) (TSX: FCS.UN; FCS.PR.C), announced today that Securityholders who submitted Trust Units for redemption will receive $5.7557 per Trust Unit, being the Net Asset Value per Trust Unit calculated using a three day volume weighted average price for exchange-traded securities held by the Trust, determined as of June 28, 2019 less costs of funding the redemption, including commissions. Payment in respect of the redemption of Trust Units will be made in full on July 10, 2019 “the Payment Date”. 

For further information on the Faircourt Funds, please visit www.faircourtassetmgt.com or please contact 1-800-831-0304.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Units of the Trust on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the Units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Units of the Trust and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated

