Fairfax Africa Files Final Universal Shelf Prospectus

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation (TSX:FAH.U) (“Fairfax Africa”) has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

The shelf prospectus allows Fairfax Africa to offer from time to time over a 25-month period up to US$1.0 billion of debt, equity or other securities. Should Fairfax Africa offer any securities, it will make a prospectus supplement available that will include the specific terms of the securities being offered.

A copy of the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from Fairfax Africa, Guy Bentinck, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary at (416) 646-4181, 95 Wellington Street West, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2N7 or electronically at www.sedar.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Fairfax Africa is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments of African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

For further information, contact:     
Guy Bentinck, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
(416) 646-4181

 

