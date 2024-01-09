TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has priced a private offering of an additional US$200,000,000 of its 6.000% Senior Notes due December 7, 2033 (the “Notes”) at an issue price of 100.998%, plus accrued interest. Fairfax currently has outstanding US$400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes of this series (the “Original Notes”). The Notes will have the same terms as the Original Notes, except for the issue date and the issue price, and will form part of the same series as the Original Notes, including with respect to interest payments. The issue price for the Notes will include an aggregate amount of US$1,166,666.67 of accrued interest from December 7, 2023, the issue date of the Original Notes, to but excluding the settlement date of the Notes.