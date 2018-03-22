Fairfax no stab – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice

Date: 22 March 2018
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
Post-stabilisation Period Announcement
NO STABILISATION CARRIED OUT
Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 22 March 2018 BNP Paribas, contact: Rupert Lewis telephone: 020 7595 8222 hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
|Guarantor (if any):
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 600,000,000
|Description:
|2.75% Notes due 29 March 2028
|Stabilisation Manager(s):
|Barclays / BNPP / BAML (B&D) / DB / RBC
|Offer price:
|98.791
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.
