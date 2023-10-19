Matthew Perry, Vice President of Executive Search, Fairway Consulting Group Fairway Consulting Group (FCG), a leading executive search firm focused on providing outstanding talent solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and medical device industries, announced today the appointment of Matthew Perry as Vice President of Executive Search.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fairway Consulting Group (FCG), a leading executive search firm focused on providing outstanding talent solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and medical device industries, announced today the appointment of Matthew Perry as Vice President of Executive Search.

Having spent the last 19 years at Novartis, Matthew is an accomplished talent acquisition leader in the life sciences sector with proven success in identifying, attracting and hiring high caliber executive talent, designing and executing global talent acquisition strategies, and competitive intelligence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matthew to our leadership team,” said Dan Gold, President of Fairway Consulting Group. “As we continue to expand our business globally, his wealth of experience and proven track record of success will be beneficial to our clients and candidates alike.”

Matthew will leverage his deep industry knowledge and insights to serve Fairway clients and build on the distinguished reputation and results the company has earned over the past 25 years. He will also develop, mentor, and grow the company’s internal team.

“Having personally experienced FCG’s services as a client, I am familiar with their commitment to excellence and am excited to join such an exceptional team,” commented Matthew. “It is meaningful to me to partner with life science clients to hire great talent, and to also help senior executives advance their careers in the purpose-driven healthcare industry.”

About Fairway Consulting Group

Fairway Consulting Group (FCG) is a leading recruiting firm focused on providing outstanding talent solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and medical device industries for over 25 years. With a team that is highly specialized and well-networked in the life sciences sector, FCG’s proven methodology offers timely searches resulting in the identification of superior candidates and successful placements. The commercial operations and R&D search teams, headquartered in New York, recruit domestic and international top-tier talent for clients across North America and Europe and have proven their value on some of the most important search assignments and company expansions in the industry. FCG has been recognized and ranked by Forbes as one of the top search firms in America, and by Hunt Scanlon as one of the top 50 global firms in the healthcare domain.

