Company Invests in XINNIX Sales and Leadership Performance Training For 1,250 Sales Professionals and Managers/Leaders

ATLANTA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XINNIX, a premier sales and leadership performance company, has been selected by Fairway and Fairway Ignite to empower their sales professionals and their leaders to further elevate their success.

At a time of increased competition for a smaller pool of customers nationwide, Fairway is committing to additional sales and leadership training from XINNIX for about 1,250 team members—subsidizing 75% of their tuition. The intensive XINNIX SYSTEM™ of training, accountability and coaching has enabled participants from thousands of companies to improve sales productivity by an average of 40%.

“We are thrilled to empower Fairway’s sales professionals and leaders to reach new heights,” said Casey Cunningham, Founder and CEO of XINNIX. “Fairway understands that professional development improves employees’ engagement and are committed to their growth. This translates to a strong and vibrant culture where everyone feels responsible for maximizing their performance.”

“I was introduced to Casey and XINNIX at my former company about six years ago. I was skeptical at first, as I was relatively well established as a ‘top producer’. What I learned helped me double my business and I am looking forward to being part of the Fairway/XINNIX partnership to grow my business again in 2023,” noted Sean McGaughey, Senior Loan Officer, Fairway, Garland, Texas.

“We at Fairway are excited to offer this valuable benefit to our sales and leadership team,” said Fairway Founder and CEO Steve Jacobson. “During the current shift in the mortgage market, programs like XINNIX’s inspire and equip our people, providing them a proven process to drive and lead them to unexpected rewards.”

XINNIX performance training programs aim to change the way a sales and leadership team thinks—allowing individuals to increase revenue, improve margins and influence other KPIs. More information is available here.

About XINNIX

XINNIX: The Academy of Excellence is a premier sales and leadership performance company. The firm has won 25 workplace culture awards and helped thousands of brands build companies that people want to be part of—translating into more disciplined operations, motivated staff and increased revenues. Contact the firm here or at 678.325.3500.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with a wide array of innovative products that can help make homeownership more affordable with the speed and service their clients deserve. Fairway is dedicated to finding great mortgage options and providing some of the fastest turn times for its buyers. We strive to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction, and earn trust. For more information, please visit fairway.com .

Contact Dawn Ringel, Incenter Marketing

617-285-0652 or dawn.ringel@incenterms.com