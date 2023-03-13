New York City, USA, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Faith Games, Inc., a company that creates video games, virtual reality experiences, multimedia content, and events to help further education and evangelization, is now accepting pre-orders for its exciting new Acutis Game™.

The Acutis Game™ is named in honor of Blessed Carlo Acutis, a young computer programmer who chronicled Eucharistic miracles on a website that he created before his death from leukemia in 2006. The Patron of computer programmers and youth was beatified on October 10, 2020, two days before the 14th anniversary of his death at the age of 15. The official release of the first edition is planned for his Feast Day on October 12, 2023.

“During his life, Blessed Carlo enjoyed video games and saw the Internet and new technologies as a means of documenting and spreading faith,” according to Karl P. Kilb III, Co-Founder of Faith Games, Inc. “We want to help further his mission with exciting virtual reality experiences, video games, and other multimedia content designed to educate, evangelize, and enhance faith.” Kilb is an entrepreneur with focuses on cybersecurity, sustainability, and multimedia content creation. Previously, Kilb was the first General Counsel of Bloomberg LP, assisting the global company in all aspects of its data aggregation, analytics, electronic trading, and multimedia businesses over a 22-year career there. Before becoming a lawyer, Kilb was a broadcast journalist. Kilb is also the Founder and Chairman of the Entrepreneurial Law Advisory Council at the Fordham University School of Law, where he is an adjunct professor of Entrepreneurship.

Eddie Cullen, Co-Founder of Faith Games, Inc., said, “technology can be used to solve problems and enhance education, and we see ourselves at the intersection of technology, faith, and social impact. People of all ages can learn and develop a deeper connection to their faith by immersing themselves in interactive experiences.” Cullen is integrating blockchain technology in the gaming experiences, with the Crescite Token serving as the in-game currency. Cullen is an entrepreneur with blockchain expertise who is known for developing new technology and providing regulatory leadership, always with public service in mind. Cullen was a candidate for Mayor of New York City in 2021 and continues to provide leadership on many issues, including the provision of affordable housing using the tokenization of real estate.

The Faith Games team includes Fr. Ian Van Heusen, who serves as a theological, spiritual, and creative adviser, and Jason Taylor, who is the Chief Technology Officer, overseeing the development team and content creation under the Faith Games™ and MetaCatholic™ brands.

Please see the website at https://acutisgame.com/ to pre-order the Acutis Game™.

About Faith Games

Faith Games, Inc. is a New York City-based company that leverages new technologies and methodologies to create video games, virtual reality experiences, and other innovative content and events designed for education, evangelization, and greater exploration of faith.