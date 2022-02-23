Faith Tribe, Ltd. Appears on New to The Street TV Faith Tribe, Ltd. (CRYPTO: FTRB) ($FTRB) is revolutionizing the fashion industry and the Metaverse utilizing Faith Connextion’s existing infrastructure and factories to bring a real-world business into the blockchain industry. Faith Tribe is a community-owned, open-source fashion design platform that empowers and rewards independent designers in the web3 economy. Its full-utility token gives its holders access to an exclusive, never-before achievable end-to-end experience; a digital business-in-a-box for designers to collaborate, create, mint, fund, manufacture, distribute, and track design assets in the digital and physical world using NFTs and blockchain technology. Faith aims to pave the way for broader web3 and metaverse adoption for all designers and inspiring creators worldwide. The Faith Tribe token is launching its public sale of our native token, $FTRB, on February 24 on centralized exchanges and IDO launchpads – https://faithtribe.io/ & https://faithconnexion.com/

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media Inc.’s New to The Street TV airs the Faith Tribe, Ltd . (CRYPTO: FTRB) ($FTRB ) interview across its syndicated television networks, Newsmax TV, FOX Business Network , and Bloomberg TV .

New to The Street’s Anchor Jane King interviews Mr. Wahid P. Chammas, Founder at Faith Tribe, Ltd . (CRYPTO: FTRB) ($FTRB ), the first televised interview aired on February 22, 2022, on the Fox Business Network, 10:30 PM PT . Subsequent airings of the interview are on Newsmax TV, Sunday, February 27, 2022, and on Bloomberg TV , February 26, 2022, at 6:00 PM ET.

The televised syndicated audiences hear about Faith Tribe’s Metaverse fashion community, providing small independents a unique way to create, procure and produce fashion products both physically and digitally. Faith Tribe is a community-owned, open-source fashion design platform that empowers and rewards independent designers in the web3 economy.

The Faith Tribe token is launching the public sale of its native token, $FTRB, on February 24, 2022, on centralized exchanges and IDO (Initial DEX Offering) launchpads.

The show’s syndications provide a platform for the awareness and recognition of the Faith Tribe brand. It gives Mr. Chammas a televised medium to explain the Company’s $FTRB full-utility token, which gives its holders exclusive and achievable end-to-end experiences.

The blockchain technology utilizing the Metaverse is a first of its kind for the fashion industry. The interview provides an opportunity for New to The Street’s televised audiences to get to know the Company and Mr. Chammas, who explains their community ecosystem and business fundamentals utilizing its token $FTRB.

On the upcoming airings, check local listing times and dates of the New to The Street’s Anchor Jane King interview with Mr. Wahid P. Chammas, Faith Tribe, Ltd.

About Faith Tribe, Ltd. (CRYPTO: FTRB) ($FTRB):

Faith Tribe, Ltd . (CRYPTO: FTRB) ($FTRB ) is revolutionizing the fashion industry and the Metaverse utilizing Faith Connextion’s existing infrastructure and factories to bring a real-world business into the blockchain industry. Faith Tribe is a community-owned, open-source fashion design platform that empowers and rewards independent designers in the web3 economy. Its full-utility token gives its holders access to an exclusive, never-before achievable end-to-end experience; a digital business-in-a-box for designers to collaborate, create, mint, fund, manufacture, distribute, and track design assets in the digital and physical world using NFTs and blockchain technology. Faith aims to pave the way for broader web3 and metaverse adoption for all designers and inspiring creators worldwide. The Faith Tribe token is launching its public sale of our native token, $FTRB, on February 24 on centralized exchanges and IDO launchpads – https://faithtribe.io/ & https://faithconnexion.com/

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands “New to the Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform had its first show broadcast Sunday, December 27. The New to The Street / Newsmax TV show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

“New to The Street” Business Development office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

