Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Faith Tribe, Ltd. Appears on New to The Street TV

Faith Tribe, Ltd. Appears on New to The Street TV

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Faith Tribe, Ltd. Appears on New to The Street TV

Faith Tribe, Ltd. (CRYPTO: FTRB) ($FTRB) is revolutionizing the fashion industry and the Metaverse utilizing Faith Connextion's existing infrastructure and factories to bring a real-world business into the blockchain industry. Faith Tribe is a community-owned, open-source fashion design platform that empowers and rewards independent designers in the web3 economy. Its full-utility token gives its holders access to an exclusive, never-before achievable end-to-end experience; a digital business-in-a-box for designers to collaborate, create, mint, fund, manufacture, distribute, and track design assets in the digital and physical world using NFTs and blockchain technology. Faith aims to pave the way for broader web3 and metaverse adoption for all designers and inspiring creators worldwide. The Faith Tribe token is launching its public sale of our native token, $FTRB, on February 24 on centralized exchanges and IDO launchpads - https://faithtribe.io/ & https://faithconnexion.com/
Faith Tribe, Ltd. (CRYPTO: FTRB) ($FTRB) is revolutionizing the fashion industry and the Metaverse utilizing Faith Connextion’s existing infrastructure and factories to bring a real-world business into the blockchain industry. Faith Tribe is a community-owned, open-source fashion design platform that empowers and rewards independent designers in the web3 economy. Its full-utility token gives its holders access to an exclusive, never-before achievable end-to-end experience; a digital business-in-a-box for designers to collaborate, create, mint, fund, manufacture, distribute, and track design assets in the digital and physical world using NFTs and blockchain technology. Faith aims to pave the way for broader web3 and metaverse adoption for all designers and inspiring creators worldwide. The Faith Tribe token is launching its public sale of our native token, $FTRB, on February 24 on centralized exchanges and IDO launchpads – https://faithtribe.io/ & https://faithconnexion.com/

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media Inc.’s New to The Street TV airs the Faith Tribe, Ltd. (CRYPTO: FTRB) ($FTRB) interview across its syndicated television networks, Newsmax TV, FOX Business Network, and Bloomberg TV.

New to The Street’s Anchor Jane King interviews Mr. Wahid P. Chammas, Founder at Faith Tribe, Ltd. (CRYPTO: FTRB) ($FTRB), the first televised interview aired on February 22, 2022, on the Fox Business Network, 10:30 PM PT. Subsequent airings of the interview are on Newsmax TV, Sunday, February 27, 2022, and on Bloomberg TV, February 26, 2022, at 6:00 PM ET.

The televised syndicated audiences hear about Faith Tribe’s Metaverse fashion community, providing small independents a unique way to create, procure and produce fashion products both physically and digitally. Faith Tribe is a community-owned, open-source fashion design platform that empowers and rewards independent designers in the web3 economy.

The Faith Tribe token is launching the public sale of its native token, $FTRB, on February 24, 2022, on centralized exchanges and IDO (Initial DEX Offering) launchpads.

The show’s syndications provide a platform for the awareness and recognition of the Faith Tribe brand. It gives Mr. Chammas a televised medium to explain the Company’s $FTRB full-utility token, which gives its holders exclusive and achievable end-to-end experiences.

The blockchain technology utilizing the Metaverse is a first of its kind for the fashion industry. The interview provides an opportunity for New to The Street’s televised audiences to get to know the Company and Mr. Chammas, who explains their community ecosystem and business fundamentals utilizing its token $FTRB.

On the upcoming airings, check local listing times and dates of the New to The Street’s Anchor Jane King interview with Mr. Wahid P. Chammas, Faith Tribe, Ltd.

About Faith Tribe, Ltd. (CRYPTO: FTRB) ($FTRB):

Faith Tribe, Ltd. (CRYPTO: FTRB) ($FTRB) is revolutionizing the fashion industry and the Metaverse utilizing Faith Connextion’s existing infrastructure and factories to bring a real-world business into the blockchain industry. Faith Tribe is a community-owned, open-source fashion design platform that empowers and rewards independent designers in the web3 economy. Its full-utility token gives its holders access to an exclusive, never-before achievable end-to-end experience; a digital business-in-a-box for designers to collaborate, create, mint, fund, manufacture, distribute, and track design assets in the digital and physical world using NFTs and blockchain technology. Faith aims to pave the way for broader web3 and metaverse adoption for all designers and inspiring creators worldwide. The Faith Tribe token is launching its public sale of our native token, $FTRB, on February 24 on centralized exchanges and IDO launchpads – https://faithtribe.io/ & https://faithconnexion.com/

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands “New to the Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform had its first show broadcast Sunday, December 27. The New to The Street / Newsmax TV show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:
Bryan Johnson
+1 (631) 766-7462
Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

“New to The Street” Business Development office
1-516-696-5900
Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0147fda2-b7e1-4026-af34-23047dc940e5

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.