WASHINGTON, D.C.— Leaders of the GOP are encouraging voters of faith to cast their vote in November, saying the Democratic Party is targeting people of faith.
Fox News Digital spoke with prominent members of the Republican Party at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., about the role faith voters will play in the upcoming election.
“They play a huge role, a decisive role,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told
