Fakespot Rolls Out the Fakespot Secure Shopping App, The Best Way to Shop Amazon on Mobile Devices

Fakespot Secure Shopping Flags Fake Reviews, Counterfeits, and Bad Sellers So Consumers Experience Shopping as It Should Be: Genuine Products and Reviews, Reliable Sellers, Great Prices, Fewer Returns

NEW YORK, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fakespot, the leader in consumer protection through its Chrome and Firefox extensions, today announced the launch of the Fakespot Secure Shopping for iOS, which brings all the features of Fakespot’s extensions to a revolutionary mobile app. Now users can shop Amazon directly from the Fakespot Secure Shopping app to experience Amazon shopping as it should be, with genuine products and reviews, reliable sellers, great prices and fewer returns.

The new Fakespot Secure Shopping app delivers all the features of Fakespot’s desktop Chrome and Firefox extensions to users’ phones, enabling them to access real-time Fakespot analysis as they browse, just as Fakespot’s desktop extensions do. There’s no need to toggle between browser tabs or windows since Fakespot has created the world’s first true mobile extension experience from the ground up. The app is available for iPhones and will soon be launched for Android. Key features include:

  • The world’s first dedicated secure shopping browser with Fakespot’s features built in:
    • Fakespot Review Grades inform users immediately whether reviews are trustworthy and if there are any counterfeit issues with the product listing.
    • Fakespot Guard seller ratings protect users from sketchy sellers and empower users to buy only from reliable sellers by recommending more reliable sellers and better prices.
    • Highlights makes it easy to understand the key pros and cons about a product without having to read through thousands of reviews, whether purchasing on Amazon or in a store.
  • Fakespot’s analysis and features are available as you shop on the go. No need to copy and paste links or wait for an analysis. Fakespot is now your trusted mobile shopping guide.

A single Fakespot account connects users’ Fakespot extension and the mobile app. Users can create an account with email or Google to connect the experiences and maintain their analysis history across the desktop extension and mobile app. Users can also choose Apple Sign-in for advanced privacy features, including the ability to share or withhold their email address from Fakespot. Regardless, Fakespot will respect and protect user privacy, as it has since the company’s inception.

“This is the Amazon shopping experience as it should be,” said Saoud Khalifah, founder and CEO of Fakespot. “With the Fakespot Secure Shopping app, people can use their phones to shop a full version of Amazon’s mobile site, logging in to their account and purchasing directly from our app. Their account and payment information remains 100% secure — we don’t have access to account or payment data. The difference is the fake reviews, counterfeits, and sketchy sellers are eliminated from the shopping experience.”

The Fakespot Secure Shopping app replaces an earlier mobile experience that required Fakespot users to share products via a marketplace’s app or mobile site. Users can still use that sharing function, but the previous version lacks the true extension experience that the Fakespot Secure Shopping app delivers. Learn more about Fakespot’s free Chrome and Firefox extension for online shopping transparency and the new Fakespot Secure Shopping app at www.fakespot.com or in the iOS App Store now.

About Fakespot
As seen in the NYT, WSJ, and on Netflix’s Broken series, Fakespot provides consumers with the best way to shop online by guiding consumers to the best products from the best sellers in real-time on leading online marketplaces including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Best Buy, Sephora, and every Shopify powered site. Using proprietary eCommerce AI Engines, Fakespot saves consumers time, money and frustration by helping them avoid unreliable products, sellers, reviews and counterfeits while providing the most accurate information to get what they want without having to worry about returns.

