Haunted Trail Open to Day Visitors

Save money with late-season promotions

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cooler weather and fall colors will provide the perfect setting for dozens of special family events at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Bloomington, Indiana. From scary to not-so-scary, kids and grown-ups alike will celebrate the season with trick-or-treating, fall crafts, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters and much more.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort at Lake Monroe, owned by Four Points RV Resorts, will be open until Sunday, October 29, with special events and activities scheduled on weekends.

This year’s fun features a haunted trail with ghosts, ghouls and goblins who are especially frightening after dark. Younger guests, as well older ones who scare easily, can enter the trail during the day for a less terrifying visit.

Other activities include:

Sept 22-24 : The Great Scarecrow Weekend

Fall festivities feature crafts, games, a scarecrow decorating contest and a fall movie.

Weekends from Sept 29-October 27: Halloween Spooktacular

The fun starts with planting magic pumpkin seeds Friday night. Saturday there is magic pumpkin pickin’, a costume contest for everyone including adults and pets, safe trick or treating and a nighttime haunted trail.

For the first time, families who are not staying at the campground may enjoy the fall fun by purchasing day passes for Saturday visits. Tickets including the Haunted Trail are $15 per person or four for $50. Passes without the Haunted Trail are $10 per person or four for $35.

Visit https://jellystonelakemonroe.com for more information on fall activities.

Along with cooler temperatures, lower rates are a benefit of fall camping, making a trip to Jellystone Park an even better value. Most activities are included in the cost of a cabin or RV site rental.

When booking, take advantage of these fall promotions:

NOTRICKS25 – 25% off RV or tent sites for Halloween weekends. Valid for Thursday or Friday arrivals starting September 29.

WKDAY20 – 20% off two or more nights between Sunday and Thursday. Not valid for Friday or Saturday stays.

Address: 9396 S. Strain Ridge Rd., Bloomington, IN 47401

Phone: 812-824-3322

Website and reservations: https://jellystonelakemonroe.com

Social media: @jellystonelakemonroe

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort at Lake Monroe is owned by Four Points RV Resorts, based in Lake Charles, Louisiana. It owns and operates a total of six family oriented RV resorts in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Mississippi and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit https://fourpointsrvresorts.com .

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/pressroom/