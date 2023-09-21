Haunted Trail Open to Day Visitors

PITTSFIELD, Ill., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cooler weather and fall colors will provide the perfect setting for dozens of special family events at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park at Pine Lakes in Pittsfield, Illinois. From scary to not-so-scary, kids and grown-ups alike will celebrate the season with trick-or-treating, fall crafts, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters and much more.

The location’s owner, Four Points RV Resorts, has just completed a multi-million dollar expansion that includes 30 new glamping cabins and other luxury accommodations.

Jellystone Park at Pine Lakes will be open through Sunday, October 29, with special events and activities scheduled on weekends.

This year’s fun features a haunted trail with ghosts, ghouls and goblins who are especially frightening after dark. Younger guests, as well older ones who scare easily, can enter the trail during the day for a less terrifying visit.

Other activities include:

Weekends of September 29 and October 6: Halloween Haunted Nights

The fun starts with planting magic pumpkin seeds Friday night. Saturday there is magic pumpkin pickin’, a costume contest for everyone including adults and pets, decorating the Pine Lakes witch house, safe trick or treating, smore’s and scary stories with Yogi Bear, haunted trail maze at night and the traditional witch’s house bonfire.

Weekends from October 13-October 27: Yogi Bear & Boo Boo’s Family (Non-Scary) Halloween Fun!

Enjoy pumpkin painting, costume and site decorating contests, trick or treating, wagon rides, costume dance parties, Halloween movie night with popcorn and treats, smore’s and stories with Yogi Bear, and more. The last weekend concludes with saying “good night” to the bears, as they enter hibernation until spring.

Families who are not staying at the campground may still enjoy the fall fun on September 30 and October 7 by purchasing day passes. Tickets including the Haunted Trail are $15 per person or four for $50. Passes without the Haunted Trail are $10 per person or four for $35.

Visit www.JellystonePineLakes.com for more information on fall activities and to make reservations.

Along with cooler temperatures, lower rates are a benefit of fall camping, making a trip to Jellystone Park an even better value. Most activities are included in the cost of a cabin or RV site rental.

When booking, take advantage of these fall promotions:

NOTRICKS25 – 25% off RV or tent sites for Halloween weekends.

WKDAY20 – 20% off RV, tent, or cabin sites for weekdays only. (Excludes vacation home rentals.)

Address: 1405 Lakeview Heights, Pittsfield, IL 62363

Phone: (217) 285-6719

Website and reservations: https://JellystonePineLakes.com

Social media: @jellystonepinelakes

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park at Pine Lakes is owned by Four Points RV Resorts, based in Lake Charles, Louisiana. It owns and operates a total of six family oriented RV resorts in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Mississippi and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit https://fourpointsrvresorts.com.

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/pressroom/

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

(740) 815-1892