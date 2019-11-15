Fallen Bolivian leader Morales: ‘No problem’ if vote proceeds without me

Ousted Bolivian president Evo Morales said on Friday that fresh elections could be held without him, potentially removing an obstacle to choosing a new leader in the South American country thrown into turmoil by his resignation over a contested vote.
