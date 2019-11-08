Families come from across U.S. to grieve relatives slain in Mexico

An American man whose grandchildren were slain in a massacre in Mexico demanded justice on Thursday for other victims of the country’s drug war, as relatives gathered from across the United States for a funeral guarded by heavily armed military.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Acting White House Chief of Staff Mulvaney subpoenaed in impeachment inquiry: media reports - November 7, 2019
- Hong Kong student who fell during weekend protests dies - November 7, 2019
- Year’s most destructive California wildfire declared extinguished after two weeks - November 7, 2019