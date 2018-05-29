Families Encouraged to Consider Non-Profit Retirement Living Options

Immanuel Urging Consumers to Think About Non-Profit When Shopping forRetirement Living

Omaha, NE, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immanuel, Nebraska’s leader in retirement living, is encouraging consumers to understand the differences between non-profit and for-profit providers of independent living, assisted living, retirement homes, and senior living communities. Unlike for-profit senior living providers who are driven by shareholder boards, non-profit communities, such as Immanuel, reinvest profits back into their communities—enhancing amenities, developing resident-focused enrichment opportunities and leading renovation projects. The differences in missions can mean strikingly opposing outcomes for seniors and their families.

“Being a non-profit provider means the needs of residents, staff, and the greater community are at the center of all we do, driving every decision we make,” said Eric Gurley, Immanuel chief executive officer. “You may not have thought there was a difference between for-profit and non-profit when it comes to retirement living. But, when you start comparing community value systems, drive, and missions to your own, it makes a big difference,” said Gurley.

Immanuel experts urge consumers to ask the right questions when considering a move to independent living, assisted living, retirement homes or a senior living community. Understanding what drives the organization and aligning those values with your own can help you find the right community. Their tips for the senior living search include questions like What percentage of your income gets reinvested into facility/community improvements? What happens if I outlive my resources? and What is your resident satisfaction level?

“The world of senior living and retirement communities is confusing,” said Gurley. “There are a lot of options out there. Don’t be afraid to ask the tough questions. Those are the answers that will help you make the right decisions.”

To learn more, and for a full list of need-to-know questions when touring retirement communities, Immanuel’s Non-Profit, For-Profit Comparison Guide is available for free download at ImmanuelDifference.org.

Since 1887 Immanuel has been providing Christ-Centered Service to Seniors, Each Other, and the Community. As a not-for-profit, serving arm of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) Immanuel’s house of brands includes Immanuel Communities, Immanuel Pathways, Immanuel Community Foundation, and The Immanuel Vision Foundation. More about Immanuel’s brands: Immanuel Communities owns and operates 11 independent living, assisted living and long-term care retirement communities on seven campuses; ImmanuelPathways operates three PACE® Centers in Iowa and Neb.; the Immanuel CommunityFoundation, a Resident Assistance Fund provides financial assistance to independent living residents; and the Immanuel Vision Foundation extends financial support to non-profit,charitable 501(c)(3) organizations that share purposes in alignment with Immanuel’s service centered mission.

