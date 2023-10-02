Value, Affordability Drive Interest in Family Camping and Glamping

Jellystone Magic Pumpkin Patch Magic pumpkin patches are among the most popular fall activities at Jellystone Park locations across the country. Kids plant “seeds” and return a few hours later to find pumpkins ready for picking.

Editor’s note: media are invited to visit a local Jellystone Park to witness the fun

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts nationwide have been transformed into family friendly haunts with everything from costume and cabin decorating contests to trick-or-treating and magic pumpkin patches. Jellystone Park says fall camping has become increasingly popular with weekends often as busy during the peak summer vacation season.

The nation’s leading family camping, glamping and outdoor entertainment brand, Jellystone Park locations are renowned for their attractions such as mini golf, wagon rides, and giant jump pillows, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. Most of the fun is included in the cost of a cabin or RV stay.

Each Jellystone Park location puts its own unique twist on its fall and Halloween activities and events. Among the most common are:

Trick-or-treating

Costume, site, pet and golf cart decorating contests

Haunted trails, wagon rides and houses

Halloween parades and dance parties

Magic pumpkin patches

Corn mazes

Halloween crafts

Dance parties and spooky movies

“Over the past several years, Jellystone Park owners have added more Halloween-themed weekends with special events and activities because they have become so popular,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing. “Along with the fall fun, autumn is a great time to camp because there are fewer bugs and cooler temperatures, make toasting s’mores even more enjoyable.”

With inflation affecting family budgets, a Jellystone Park visit is a great value. Most locations are within a few hours drive of a major city, and the majority of activities and attractions are included in a cabin or RV site rental.

Hershenson added that off-season rates are available at many locations, especially during the week, making a Jellystone Park stay an even greater value.

