The report by Fact.MR comprises recent market trends, driving & challenging factors, market taxonomy, and future estimations of the global family business advisory services market.

Rockville, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global family business advisory services market is estimated at US$ 589.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 978.0 billion by the end of 2033. The market is being driven by the rising number of family-owned businesses worldwide.

Family business advisors efficiently help in developing and communicating a mission, vision, and values favouring families as well as business goals. They also deliver services regarding the implementation of interest policies and elaborate the roles of family members, the company board of directors, and others to maintain the company’s structure and preserve family harmony. Family business counselling services are high in demand for maintaining an equilibrium between family members and business, which is a major factor in this space.

Market growth is driven by the increasing number of family start-up businesses worldwide. Financial advisory and tax & legal services account for leading shares of the demand for advisory services in end-use industries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Financial advisory and audit & assurance to account for more than 40% market share.

During the forecast period (2023-2033), the market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2%

Among the regions, North America accounts for one-third market.

Demand for family enterprise advisory services is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.9%, and 7.1% in Europe and East Asia, respectively.

“Complexity associated with family businesses will drive demand for advisory services,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Family Business Advisory Services Industry Research

By Service Type : Succession and Transition Planning Next Generation Coaching Family Business Policy Development Family Business Assessment HR Consulting and Assessment Managed Accounting and Family Office Services Business Valuation Audit & Assurance Tax & Legal Services Financial Advisory Transaction Advisory & Restructuring Services



By End-use Industry : Consumer Markets Energy and Natural Resources BFSI Government & Public Services Life Science & Healthcare Technology, Media & Telecommunications Real Estate & Construction Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Food & Agriculture



By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Market Development

The family business advisory services market is highly fragmented with the presence of local and international market players in the industry. These market players are taking rigorous initiatives such as service launches and the opening of development centres, resulting in a highly competitive scenario in the market. A diverse range of services is offered by market players to capture a larger market share and develop a bigger consumer base in the industry.

Competitive Landscape

The market comprises various large and small players offering advisory services for family-owned businesses. Key initiatives such as the establishment of family business development centers and the launch of new services are being adopted by market players.

For instance:

In August 2022, the leading financial center of the Middle East, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), introduced the Global Family Business & Private Wealth Centre. The initiative is focused and committed to supporting the next generation of the economy.

Key Companies Profiled

Baker Tilly US, LLP

Bessemer Trust

Citrin Cooperman

Deloitte

EY

Grant Thornton LLP

Johnston Carmichael

KPMG

Mazars

MCM CPA

Mercer Capital

Moore Global

PwC

RSM US LLP

The Family Business Consulting Group

UHY Hacker Young

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global family business advisory services market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of service type (succession & transition planning, next generation coaching, family business policy development, family business assessment, HR consulting & assessment, managed accounting & family office services, business valuation, audit & assurance, tax & legal services, financial advisory, transaction advisory & restructuring services) and end-use industry (consumer markets, energy & natural resources, BFSI, government & public services, life science & healthcare, technology, media & telecommunications, real estate & construction, environmental, social and governance, food & agriculture), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

