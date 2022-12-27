EDISON, N.J., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zerify Inc., (OTCQB: ZRFY), the 21-year-old cybersecurity company focused on secure video conferencing solutions, today announced that a private, non-profit family care center with eight locations has licensed Zerify Meet to protect patient data.

“Healthcare organizations have become a favorite target of cybercriminals who target patient records,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “Zerify Meet is the healthcare industry’s only HIPAA compliant video conferencing platform built with a ‘Zero Trust’ architecture to keep patient data secure.”

“The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) is a federal law that created a set of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without a patient’s consent and knowledge,” says Kay, “that’s why our Zerify Meet is so important.”

“Zerify Meet is like the Swiss Army Knife of cyber protection,” says Kay, “because it also includes our Zerify Defender desktop protection which locks down your camera, microphone, audio-out speakers, keyboard, clipboard and protects against screen scraping malware. Additionally, Zerify Defender protects your sensitive information while using any video conferencing system i.e. Zoom, Teams, Webex, others. There is no other solution on the market with such a comprehensive protection capability.”

“Protecting corporate, client and patient data is our highest priority,” says Kay, “that’s why we are thrilled about the findings of a report published by leading industry analyst firm Aite-Novarica Group.”

The Secure Video Conferencing SME Market Perspective – Impact Report recognizes Zerify as a leader in SecVideo (secure video conferencing) solutions.

